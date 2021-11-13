Fundraiser music festival for Southmayd Shop With a Cop

Texoma Local
By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - It’s about that time of year. Southmayd police are preparing for this year’s Shop With a Cop, but they need a little help from the community.

“This’ll be our sixth year doing it,” said Southmayd Police Chief, Chad McKee.

McKee said COVID didn’t stop them last year, and this year holds bigger expectations.

“Last year we took 103 kids throughout Grayson County Christmas shopping. Our goal this year is 250 kids,” said McKee.

But they can’t make that goal alone.

Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., they’ll be hosting their first Shop With a Cop Music Festival at the S&S elementary parking lot.

“Bounce houses, vendor booths. There’s gonna be barbecue and taco trucks. We got a big stage set up, lights, sound,” said McKee.

It costs $5 to get in, free if you’re 32 inches or shorter.

“All the proceeds that we earn during this event will go straight to the Shop With a Cop, to take some of the little kiddos. Less fortunate families need help during this Christmastime. Take them Christmas shopping get them presents that they want,” said McKee.

All to make sure kids in need get the memorable Christmas they deserve.

“I’ve seen them go in and go buy food and clothes,” said McKee. “Well there’s families out there that cannot really afford you know a lot of Christmas presents and there’s kids that want specific things for Christmas that they can’t afford. And when people donate and help us take these kids Christmas shopping, they’re getting something that they’ve always wanted,” said McKee.

Set to perform Saturday evening are the Backporch Texas Band, The North River Band, and Ryan Ready.

“We also have a GoFundMe people’s welcome to jump in and donate whatever you can, every penny counts,” said McKee.

