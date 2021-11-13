Local fire chief sent to hospital with severe burns

ARDMORE, Texas (KXII) - A local volunteer fire chief was taken to a Texas hospital with third-degree burns on Thursday.

Bromide volunteer fire chief Gene Karr was flown to Plano after a fire-called a freak accident by former Bromide firefighter Sharla Schultz-left him with second and third degree burns on about 40% of his body.

Shultz said they’re still trying to figure out how it happened.

“We don’t really know. all we know is that we got a call and the local fire department here in Bromide and Connerville was paged out,” Schultz said.

In addition to being the volunteer fire chief, Karr is also a veteran and a ranger at Camp Simpson Boy Scout camp, where the fire happened.

“He and I would go on medical calls together every time that we would get called out,” Schultz said. “And that’s why it amazed me to see him being the one down instead of someone else yesterday.”

Schultz said Karr is a good chief, and his firefighters are a team.

“We’re all family here, and everybody takes care of each other here,” Schultz said. “Whenever he went down, everybody started working together.”

Shultz created an online benefit on Facebook called “Help Gene and Linda Karr,” and her son, Bromide firefighter Coltan Schultz, is making and selling beef jerky to raise more money for the Karrs.

The assistant fire chief said he’s planning something too, News 12 will post information for that here.

