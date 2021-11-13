Texoma Local
Oklahoma H.S. Playoff Pairings - Round 2

Sulphur-Plainview Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KXII) - Here are the Oklahoma high school football pairings for the second round of the playoffs. Games are on Friday unless otherwise noted. We will continue to update as needed.

Verdigris at Plainview 7:30pm

Sulphur at Lincoln Christian 7:30pm

Antlers at Rejoice Christian 7:30pm

Minco at Ringling 7:30pm

Caddo at Seiling 7:30pm

Shattuck at Velma-Alma 7:30pm

