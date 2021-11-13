Oklahoma H.S. Playoff Pairings - Round 2
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KXII) - Here are the Oklahoma high school football pairings for the second round of the playoffs. Games are on Friday unless otherwise noted. We will continue to update as needed.
Verdigris at Plainview 7:30pm
Sulphur at Lincoln Christian 7:30pm
Antlers at Rejoice Christian 7:30pm
Minco at Ringling 7:30pm
Caddo at Seiling 7:30pm
Shattuck at Velma-Alma 7:30pm
