Texas H.S. Playoff Pairings-Round 2
Here are the Texas high school football pairings for the second round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Class 3A Div. I
Pottsboro vs. Malakoff, 7:00 p.m. at Sulphur Springs High School
Class 3A Div. II
Gunter vs. Millsap, 7:00 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine
Class 2A Div. II
Muenster vs Seymour, 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls
Friday, Nov. 19
Class 4A Div. I
Paris vs. Stephenville, 7:30 p.m. at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Class 4A Div. I
Melissa vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Class 4A Div. II
Van Alstyne vs. Monahans, 7:00 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene
Celina vs Perryton, 7:30 p.m. at Iowa Park High School
Class 3A Div. I
Whitesboro vs. Bushland, 7:00 p.m. at Childress High School
Class 3A Div. II
Bells vs. Eastland, 7:00 p.m. at Boyd High School
Leonard vs. Holliday, 7:00 p.m. at Crum High School
Class 2A Div. I
Celeste vs. Crawford, 7:30 at Alvarado Head Stadium
Lindsay vs. Marlin-time and location TBD
Cooper vs Tolar-time and location TBD
