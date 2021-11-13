Texoma Local
Texas H.S. Playoff Pairings-Round 2

Pottsboro-Gunter Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Here are the Texas high school football pairings for the second round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Class 3A Div. I

Pottsboro vs. Malakoff, 7:00 p.m. at Sulphur Springs High School

Class 3A Div. II

Gunter vs. Millsap, 7:00 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine

Class 2A Div. II

Muenster vs Seymour, 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls

Friday, Nov. 19

Class 4A Div. I

Paris vs. Stephenville, 7:30 p.m. at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Class 4A Div. I

Melissa vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Class 4A Div. II

Van Alstyne vs. Monahans, 7:00 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene

Celina vs Perryton, 7:30 p.m. at Iowa Park High School

Class 3A Div. I

Whitesboro vs. Bushland, 7:00 p.m. at Childress High School

Class 3A Div. II

Bells vs. Eastland, 7:00 p.m. at Boyd High School

Leonard vs. Holliday, 7:00 p.m. at Crum High School

Class 2A Div. I

Celeste vs. Crawford, 7:30 at Alvarado Head Stadium

Lindsay vs. Marlin-time and location TBD

Cooper vs Tolar-time and location TBD

