Gunter Volleyball advances to state semifinals

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KXII) -The Gunter Lady Tigers are head to state volleyball semifinals after sweeping Boyd on Saturday.

”I don’t know a single person on this team that’s selfish,” said senior Malison Fisher. “Everybody puts everybody else above themselves. We spend hours after hours working for each other.”

”Yesterday and today is such a hard turnaround. To play two really hard fought matches back to back. To come out and win set three 25-11, so dominantly, is very encouraging as a coach,” said Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill. “They kids have been putting in a tone of hard work and it definitely shows.”

”We have the best coaching staff here. We have the best team. We’re all willing to fight and put our heart out on the line,” said senior Shea Pruiett.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.