Tishomingo high school preparing for states largest single day blood drive

TISHOMING, Okla. (KXII) - Many high schools across Oklahoma hold blood drives every year but few take it as seriously as the students of Tishomingo high school.

This year’s blood drive is right around the corner, but the THS student council has been preparing for months.

“This year we started planning I think the very first we had,” said THS student council president Ben Harris. “We had an officers meeting just before school started where we sat down with our new advisor Mrs. Waitman and said hey we need to work on this because this is one of the biggest things.”

And the effort they put in shows in their results.

“This has been going on for over 20 years and we’ve been the states largest one day high school blood drive for that long,” said Oklahoma Blood Institute senior account manager Michelle McGuire.

But other schools have been seeing results as well.

Last year Tishomingo just barely lost its number one spot.

Now they’re hoping to make up for it with their biggest blood drive yet.

“We’re needing 220 donors that day so that we can hopefully get our number one spot back and we have some special incentive items this time,” McGuire said. So the first 100 donors will receive a free Mrs. Field peakon pie and a candy bar that could have a golden ticket where you would win a 250 dollar gift card.”

The number one ranking is important to the THS student council, but it is not their top priority.

“Student council is about serving others around you not only in our school district but in our community as well,” said THS student council vice president Jocelynn Troxell. “So this gives students as well as citizens of our community as well as surrounding communities an opportunity to give back to those around them.”

The blood drive is Friday November 19th from 7 am to 7 pm.

The OBI says this time of year is when they see low donations and high demand.

“That’s why this blood drive is strategically placed before thanksgiving this is to help with our holiday blood supply,” McGuire said. “So we’re just begging the community to come out, support the Tishomingo high school blood drive, support our local blood supply, and lets save local lives for the holidays.”

