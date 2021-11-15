Blood shortage leaves empty shelves for patients needing transfusion

Bells, Texas (KXII) - When Jennifer Ward’s father, James Smith, was admitted to a local hospital after fighting COVID-19 and having a heart attack, she said doctors told her something she never expected or wanted to hear.

“They had said that they had been giving him some blood, but they were out,” said Ward. “There was no more blood to give.”

Doctors told her he was bleeding internally and he needed O- blood desperately.

“It was scary,” said Ward. “I wasn’t mad, but I was scared. I was scared not just for him, but I was starting to think of how full our hospitals are and how he’s just one isolated case.”

Unfortunately, Melanie Robertson with the Texoma Regional Blood Center said this scenario isn’t just impacting Ward’s father.

“This entire week, it’s been every single blood type in emergency need, and it’s devastating,” said Robertson.

Ward jumped to action and put out a call on Facebook asking people to donate blood.

She said more than 100 people showed up.

“It was immediately, I mean in the next day, we already had people going up there and waiting for them to open the doors so that they could go in and donate for him,” said Ward.

While a donation saved her father’s life this time, Robertson said without a steady supply of blood donations, there’s no guarantee for anyone in the future.

“There’s no substitute,” said Robertson. “We can’t pump them full of saline, you know, there’s nothing that we can manufacture or produce that’s going to replace the blood that a person willingly gives. It is local blood that is saving local lives.”

The Texoma Regional Blood center is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5:30 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

There will also be a blood drive at the Grayson County Courthouse tomorrow during their normal hours, benefiting the 5-year-old son of a local assistant district attorney, who is battling Leukemia.

