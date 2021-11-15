Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Blood shortage leaves empty shelves for patients needing transfusion

When Jennifer Ward's father, James Smith, was admitted to a local hospital after fighting...
When Jennifer Ward's father, James Smith, was admitted to a local hospital after fighting COVID-19 and having a heart attack, she said doctors told her something she never expected or wanted to hear.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bells, Texas (KXII) - When Jennifer Ward’s father, James Smith, was admitted to a local hospital after fighting COVID-19 and having a heart attack, she said doctors told her something she never expected or wanted to hear.

“They had said that they had been giving him some blood, but they were out,” said Ward. “There was no more blood to give.”

Doctors told her he was bleeding internally and he needed O- blood desperately.

“It was scary,” said Ward. “I wasn’t mad, but I was scared. I was scared not just for him, but I was starting to think of how full our hospitals are and how he’s just one isolated case.”

Unfortunately, Melanie Robertson with the Texoma Regional Blood Center said this scenario isn’t just impacting Ward’s father.

“This entire week, it’s been every single blood type in emergency need, and it’s devastating,” said Robertson.

Ward jumped to action and put out a call on Facebook asking people to donate blood.

She said more than 100 people showed up.

“It was immediately, I mean in the next day, we already had people going up there and waiting for them to open the doors so that they could go in and donate for him,” said Ward.

While a donation saved her father’s life this time, Robertson said without a steady supply of blood donations, there’s no guarantee for anyone in the future.

“There’s no substitute,” said Robertson. “We can’t pump them full of saline, you know, there’s nothing that we can manufacture or produce that’s going to replace the blood that a person willingly gives. It is local blood that is saving local lives.”

The Texoma Regional Blood center is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5:30 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

There will also be a blood drive at the Grayson County Courthouse tomorrow during their normal hours, benefiting the 5-year-old son of a local assistant district attorney, who is battling Leukemia.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore bank robbery suspect
FBI searching for bank robbery suspect in Ardmore
Patty Ann Armstrong
Woman arrested for attempted murder, assault in Grayson Co. cane beating
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash
A local volunteer fire chief was taken to a Texas hospital with third-degree burns on Thursday.
Local fire chief sent to hospital with severe burns
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

The Tishomingo high school student council is preparing for Fridays blood drive which is the...
Tishomingo high school preparing for states largest single day blood drive
On Saturday friends and family of Karli Clearman and Justin Sullivan released balloons into the...
Families of Ardmore murder victims celebrate justice on four year anniversary
It’s about that time of year. Southmayd police are preparing for this year’s Shop With a Cop,...
Fundraiser music festival for Southmayd Shop With a Cop
Ardmore bank robbery suspect
FBI searching for bank robbery suspect in Ardmore