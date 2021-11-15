A Burst of Spring and Plenty of Wind To Go with it
Temperatures near 80 by Tuesday, but stiff breezes return as well
A tightening pressure field will allow for a pleasantly moderate breeze on Monday, but we’re back into some fairly stout winds, gusting as high as 35 mph, by Tuesday. These winds will be from the south and they will help to push unseasonably warm air into Texoma. High temperatures between 77 and 81 degrees are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Beware of high fire danger as vegetation is dying from the weekend freeze, and please avoid all outdoor burning on these two very windy days.
A cold front passes Wednesday evening and it will bring a few showers, but rainfall is expected to be rather skimpy. Cooler air, but seasonably so, rolls in for this coming weekend with an overall dry pattern expected to continue.
Here’s the seven day:
Monday: Sunny and breezy
Tuesday: Sunny, very windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV