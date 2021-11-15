A Burst of Spring and Plenty of Wind To Go with it

A tightening pressure field will allow for a pleasantly moderate breeze on Monday, but we’re back into some fairly stout winds, gusting as high as 35 mph, by Tuesday. These winds will be from the south and they will help to push unseasonably warm air into Texoma. High temperatures between 77 and 81 degrees are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Beware of high fire danger as vegetation is dying from the weekend freeze, and please avoid all outdoor burning on these two very windy days.

A cold front passes Wednesday evening and it will bring a few showers, but rainfall is expected to be rather skimpy. Cooler air, but seasonably so, rolls in for this coming weekend with an overall dry pattern expected to continue.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny and breezy

Tuesday: Sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV