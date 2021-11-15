Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A Burst of Spring and Plenty of Wind To Go with it

Temperatures near 80 by Tuesday, but stiff breezes return as well
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tightening pressure field will allow for a pleasantly moderate breeze on Monday, but we’re back into some fairly stout winds, gusting as high as 35 mph, by Tuesday. These winds will be from the south and they will help to push unseasonably warm air into Texoma. High temperatures between 77 and 81 degrees are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Beware of high fire danger as vegetation is dying from the weekend freeze, and please avoid all outdoor burning on these two very windy days.

A cold front passes Wednesday evening and it will bring a few showers, but rainfall is expected to be rather skimpy. Cooler air, but seasonably so, rolls in for this coming weekend with an overall dry pattern expected to continue.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny and breezy

Tuesday: Sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

Ardmore bank robbery suspect
FBI searching for bank robbery suspect in Ardmore
Patty Ann Armstrong
Woman arrested for attempted murder, assault in Grayson Co. cane beating
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash.
Sherman man charged with intoxicated manslaughter after April motorcycle crash
A local volunteer fire chief was taken to a Texas hospital with third-degree burns on Thursday.
Local fire chief sent to hospital with severe burns
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley