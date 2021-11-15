Texoma Local
Local zoo’s giraffe succumbs to leg injury

Frank Buck Zoo is looking into how Geoffrey the giraffe was injured overnight.
Frank Buck Zoo is looking into how Geoffrey the giraffe was injured overnight.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A local zoo mourns the loss of a beloved, four-legged friend.

Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville posted to Facebook Saturday that they found Geoffrey the bull giraffe on the ground with a compound fracture to one of his back legs.

Because of its difficulty to recover in larger animals, they said Geoffrey was humanely euthanized.

The zoo remained open Sunday, but have kept their daily giraffe encounter on hold while the giraffe family adjusts to the loss.

They’re looking into how his leg was injured overnight.

Since their announcement, hundreds of zoo-goers have shared their photos and experiences with Geoffrey on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

