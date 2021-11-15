Violent semi crash leaves one man hospitalized

LOVE COUNTY, Okla.,(KXII) - One man has been hospitalized after he crashed into semi truck near Marietta, OK in Love County Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 3:40 a.m., on I-35 southbound approximately 9 miles north of Marietta, OK in Love County.

According to troopers, a 2020 Volvo semi with trailer driven by Jerry L. Fuller, 71, of Oklahoma City, OK., struck the rear of another semi with a trailer for unknown reasons.

Fuller was pinned for about 45 minutes when Criner Hills and Lake Murray Village Fire Departments were able to free him using the hurst tool.

Fuller was flown by Air Evac to Medical City Denton in Denton, TX., where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and head injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Wayman Patterson Jr., 43, of Detroit, MI was transported by Love County EMS to Mercy Hospital in Marietta, OK., where he was treated and released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

