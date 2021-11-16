Ardmore landlord pointed gun in effort to evict tenant, police say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore landlord told police a tenant wasn’t paying rent, so he took matters- and a pistol- into his own hands.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said after not receiving rental payment, the landlord changed the locks on the rental house, which led to an argument.

“The tenant has been behind on the rent,” Henry said. “The landlord obviously is concerned about not being able to get paid and compensation for renting the house out.”

Henry said the landlord and tenant argued Saturday morning on the phone...and the landlord told police he felt threatened by something the tenant said during that phone conversation.

Then the landlord went to the rental house.

“To remove property that belonged to the tenant, to evict them from the residence,” Henry said. “During that dispute there was a verbal altercation that had taken place between the landlord and the tenant. The landlord then brandished a pistol in what he called self-defense.”

Henry said the tenant left after that and police spoke to the landlord about the legal way to evict someone.

“There’s been certain protections for tenants throughout the COVID pandemic, and we know that some of those things have ended,” Henry said. “And that there are going to be disputes, certainly when there’s rent that’s due that hasn’t been paid. Fortunately there’s a procedure for that, there is a process to get that taken care of in civil court. We just hope that we don’t have any more instances like this where landlords tend to take it upon themselves to enforce their own eviction rules and lease disagreements.”

Later on they did find the tenant, who told police he was missing some of his items.

“There were certain property items missing from the house at that point, which he had accused the landlord of taking,” Henry said.

According to a police report, those items included cremated human ashes, as well as jewelry, hand tools, clothing and kids toys.

