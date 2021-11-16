ATV crash leaves one dead in Coal County

COAL COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead after an ATV crash in in Coal County on Tuesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on private property approximately 6.8 miles south and 1.6 miles east of Tupelo, OK.

Troopers say, Kirk Loudermilk, 57 , from Coalgate, OK., was driving a 2016 Hisun ATV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by Brown’s Funeral Home to Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City, OK.

Seat belts were equipped but not in use at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision as well as condition of the driver is still under investigation.

