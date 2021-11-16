Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

ATV crash leaves one dead in Coal County

Troopers say, Kirk Loudermilk, 57 , from Coalgate, OK., was driving a 2016 Hisun ATV.
Troopers say, Kirk Loudermilk, 57 , from Coalgate, OK., was driving a 2016 Hisun ATV.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead after an ATV crash in in Coal County on Tuesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on private property approximately 6.8 miles south and 1.6 miles east of Tupelo, OK.

Troopers say, Kirk Loudermilk, 57 , from Coalgate, OK., was driving a 2016 Hisun ATV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by Brown’s Funeral Home to Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City, OK.

Seat belts were equipped but not in use at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision as well as condition of the driver is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore landlord told police a tenant wasn’t paying rent, so he took matters- and a pistol-...
Ardmore landlord pointed gun in effort to evict tenant, police say
Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew
Arrest made in Ada bank robbery
Frank Buck Zoo is looking into how Geoffrey the giraffe was injured overnight.
Local zoo’s giraffe succumbs to leg injury
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
A violent semi crash leaves one man hospitalized.
Violent semi crash leaves one man hospitalized

Latest News

The former court clerk for the town of Colbert is accused of stealing more than 10 thousand...
Fmr. interim Colbert police chief accused of embezzling over $10 thousand
Durant man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver...
Durant man found with meth, sentenced to 25 years
Booking photo of Clayton Edward Walker
Sherman man gets 6 years for DWI crash that left woman paralyzed
Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew
Arrest made in Ada bank robbery