Big Wind, Small Rain Chance

Cold front both Wednesday and Sunday will be moisture-starved
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We’ll experience a couple of days of strong southerly winds and unseasonably warm daytime highs. For instance, southerly winds will keep it about 15 degrees warmer tonight than last night, and highs on Tuesday will be pushing 80 degrees!

The jet stream makes a minor buckle mid-week, allowing a moderate cold front to move through, and meaning cooler weather for Thursday and Friday. However, southerly winds return and we’re back to around 70 degrees on a very windy Saturday.

There are two chances of rain during the 7-Day period, both fairly low at 20% on Wednesday and again late Sunday, due to a skimpy moisture supply.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers as a front passes, very windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday:  Sunny, becoming windy afternoon

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday: Sunny, 20% Showers, cooler

Monday: Sunny and moderately breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

