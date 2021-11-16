Big Wind, Small Rain Chance
Cold front both Wednesday and Sunday will be moisture-starved
We’ll experience a couple of days of strong southerly winds and unseasonably warm daytime highs. For instance, southerly winds will keep it about 15 degrees warmer tonight than last night, and highs on Tuesday will be pushing 80 degrees!
The jet stream makes a minor buckle mid-week, allowing a moderate cold front to move through, and meaning cooler weather for Thursday and Friday. However, southerly winds return and we’re back to around 70 degrees on a very windy Saturday.
There are two chances of rain during the 7-Day period, both fairly low at 20% on Wednesday and again late Sunday, due to a skimpy moisture supply.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers as a front passes, very windy
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Sunny, becoming windy afternoon
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy
Sunday: Sunny, 20% Showers, cooler
Monday: Sunny and moderately breezy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV