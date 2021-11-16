Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Durant man found with meth, sentenced to 25 years

Durant man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver...
Durant man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 4-200 grams.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - A Durant man will be spending time behind bars after police found meth in his car back in June.

Dennis Wayne Baecht, 43, of Durant, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 4-200 grams.

The sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested after police found baggies of meth in the seat of his car.

The Department of Public Safety crime lab confirmed that over six grams of meth were in the bags.

Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Baecht.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore landlord told police a tenant wasn’t paying rent, so he took matters- and a pistol-...
Ardmore landlord pointed gun in effort to evict tenant, police say
Frank Buck Zoo is looking into how Geoffrey the giraffe was injured overnight.
Local zoo’s giraffe succumbs to leg injury
A violent semi crash leaves one man hospitalized.
Violent semi crash leaves one man hospitalized
A case that took over three years to solve and left one person with permanent brain injuries is...
Man convicted for 2017 Fannin County shooting that left one person with brain damage
Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew
Arrest made in Ada bank robbery

Latest News

Booking photo of Clayton Edward Walker
Sherman man gets 6 years for DWI crash that left woman paralyzed
Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew
Arrest made in Ada bank robbery
An Ardmore landlord told police a tenant wasn’t paying rent, so he took matters- and a pistol-...
Ardmore landlord pointed gun in effort to evict tenant, police say
A case that took over three years to solve and left one person with permanent brain injuries is...
Man convicted for 2017 Fannin County shooting that left one person with brain damage