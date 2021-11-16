Durant man found with meth, sentenced to 25 years

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - A Durant man will be spending time behind bars after police found meth in his car back in June.

Dennis Wayne Baecht, 43, of Durant, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 4-200 grams.

The sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested after police found baggies of meth in the seat of his car.

The Department of Public Safety crime lab confirmed that over six grams of meth were in the bags.

Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Baecht.

