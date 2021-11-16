FBI looking for man wanted for robbing Ada Walmart bank

Ada, Okla. (KXII) - The FBI and Ada police department are looking for a man who robbed a bank inside a Walmart Supercenter Monday afternoon.

The man robbed the Citizens Bank of Ada at around 6:00 p.m.

Police said he is a white male in his 30s or 40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a hefty build.

They also said he was wearing a light-color long sleeve shirt, dark baseball cap and had thick-rim glasses with a white mask that covered the lower half of his face.

The man was seen leaving in a dark, crew cab pick up truck.

If you have any information contact the FBI at 405-290-7770.

