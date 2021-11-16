Texoma Local
Gunter prepares for 2nd round game with Millsap

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers will head down to Grapevine on Thursday to take on Millsap in the second round.

Gunter is coming off a huge win after beating Scurry-Rosser, 62-7. Now, they are on to the next challenge.

“You get to this point of the year, second round of the playoffs, there aren’t going to be a whole lot of changes,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “You are going to be who you are. We have to go out there and everybody has to do their job. We have to have a tremendous amount of focus throughout the week and prepare. I think if we do those things, I think we will go play good.”

Gunter and Millsap will meet in Grapevine for a 7pm kickoff on Thursday.

