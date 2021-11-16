Man convicted for 2017 Fannin County shooting that left one person with brain damage

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A case that took over three years to solve and left one person with permanent brain injuries is finally having its day in court.

This case started way back in July of 2017 when police said three suspects broke into a home in Fannin County.

Inside were Gina and Johnny Jones.

The Sheriff’s office said Gina was assaulted, and Johnny was shot in the head, and he now suffers from memory loss.

Fast forward to September of 2020, when two men were arrested for the shooting.

They are Charles and Joshua Briggs, a father and a son.

Joshua, the son, is on trial this week and faced charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and burglary with intent to commit a felony.

The jury decided today that he is guilty.

Now the jury is in the punishment phase of the trial, and the District Attorney’s office said Joshua Briggs could be facing anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison with the option of probation.

His father, Charles Briggs, has his trial set for April.

The third suspect in the case, Charles’s brother, Dallas Briggs, died in an unrelated motorcycle crash in 2019.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information comes out.

