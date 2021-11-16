Man gets 6 years in prison for DWI crash that left woman in a wheel chair

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for for intoxicated assault with a vehicle after a 2019 drunk driving crash that left a woman in a wheel chair.

Clayton Edward Walker was charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle, failure to control speed and driving with an expired drivers license back in September of 2019 when he drove the wrong way up an exit ramp on Highway 82 at the SH 289 intersection.

Shelli Howard was exiting the highway driving on the ramp when Walker hit her head on. The crash paralyzed her from the waist down.

This was Walker’s second DWI crash that he caused.

When police arrived on scene Walker got into the passenger side of Howard’s car and told officers he was the passenger at the time of the crash because the car he was driving was not registered under his name.

In an emotional testimony, Walker told the court he’s never felt more regret in his life for what he did and apologized to the family.

His attorney argued Walker get probation, saying his client has been sober since causing the crash. However, he admitted to prosecutors he had drank on a few separate occasions since the DWI.

“I believe he regrets it, I really do believe he was sincere about that,” said Assitant District Attorney Benjamin Smith. “Every drunk regrets getting into an accident. Every drunk wants that night back, and the reality is that the victims life will never be the same and he has to live with that.”

Smith added that Walker “is sentenced to six years, (Howard) is sentenced to life” in a wheelchair.

