Pottsboro prepares for Malakoff

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals are headed to the second round of the playoffs after a great overtime win on Friday against Tatum.

The Cardinals came up in the clutch winning a game that went down to the wire. This week, they have perhaps an even greater challenge against a good Malakoff team.

”We have nothing to lose. We weren’t even supposed to be here,” head coach Matt Poe said. “So, let’s go play and let it all hang out. Let’s do the best we can and see what happens. That is the attitude we had last week and it worked out for us. So, we’ll take that again.”

Pottsboro and Malakoff will kickoff at 7 o’clock on Thursday in Sulphur Springs.

