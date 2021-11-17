Bathroom vandalized at Rocket Park in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after the bathroom at Rocket Park was vandalized.

It’s unknown how many people were involved, or what time it occurred, Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Those involved broke a towel dispenser, a toilet paper dispenser and busted the top of one of the toilets.

The damage was discovered Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durant Police.

