Bathroom vandalized at Rocket Park in Durant

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after the bathroom at Rocket Park was vandalized.

It’s unknown how many people were involved, or what time it occurred, Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Those involved broke a towel dispenser, a toilet paper dispenser and busted the top of one of the toilets.

The damage was discovered Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durant Police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

