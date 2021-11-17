Texoma Local
Bells ready for 2nd round rematch with Eastland

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are heading into round two of the high school football playoffs to face Eastland.

The Panthers are coming off a big win over Blooming Grove. Now they face the team that ended their season last year in this round. This year’s Eastland team is 5-5. The Panthers looking for some payback.

“We have to do a better job this year of finishing drives and finishing with scores,” Bells head coach Dale West said. “Last year we were stopped on multiple 4th downs within a couple of feet of the first down. So we have to make sure that we earn every yard and finish drives for sure.”

Bells and Eastland will meet at Boyd High School at 7pm on Friday.

