Car crashes into Whitesboro business

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A car crashed into a physical therapy business in Whitesboro Tuesday.

The building’s owner Russ Wilson said he was in his office when he heard what sounded like a small explosion and walked out and saw a car now inside the building.

Wilson says there were patients inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

“The damages they can be restored easy enough, “ Wilson said. “It may take a little time, but people’s lives were not hurt or injured today.”

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and first responders had the building boarded up within an hour.

