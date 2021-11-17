Texoma Local
Car crashes into Whitesboro business

A car crashed into a Whitesboro physical therapy office Tuesday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A car crashed into a physical therapy business in Whitesboro Tuesday.

The building’s owner Russ Wilson said he was in his office when he heard what sounded like a small explosion and walked out and saw a car now inside the building.

Wilson says there were patients inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

“The damages they can be restored easy enough, “ Wilson said. “It may take a little time, but people’s lives were not hurt or injured today.”

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and first responders had the building boarded up within an hour.

