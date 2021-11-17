Texoma Local
Cartwright dispensary burglarized by two armed men

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dispensary in Cartwright was...
The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dispensary in Cartwright was burglarized last night.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a marijuana dispensary was burglarized Tuesday.

It happened at Sweet Leaf Farmacy.

Employees working at the time said just minutes before 6 p.m. two men wearing face coverings and white hoodie sweatshirts came through the front door. One of them was armed.

While inside they stole several sample jars of marijuana buds, handfuls of edible THC gummies and chocolate bars. The manager of the store caught them in the act before they ran out the door.

Employees believe there was about an ounce of marijuana in the jar they stole along with hundreds of dollars worth of product.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

