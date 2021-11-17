FBI says Southern Oklahoma bank robberies most likely aren’t connected

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One man is in custody after Monday evening’s bank robbery in Ada.

It took just over six hours for law enforcement to find the suspect, 40-year-old Matthew Pettigrew, after he allegedly robbed the Citizen’s Bank inside a Walmart on Country Club Road.

“At about six ’o’clock p.m. last night, a Native American walked into the Walmart, which is located on Country Club, and he was in the store for a little while. And he approached Citizen’s Bank, which is located in the store, and handed the teller a note,” City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher said.

Bratcher said that note demanded all the cash, and the teller complied.

After the robber left, the FBI, Ada police, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw Lighthorse, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Walmart Loss Prevention reviewed surveillance video.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office found Pettigrew’s vehicle in Seminole county.

“He was taken into custody without incident and he was booked into the Pontotoc County Justice Center.” Bratcher said. “This is a federal crime and the justice center does hold federal prisoners. And right now the charge he’s facing is robbery.”

Surveillance from Monday’s bank robbery in Ada and Friday’s bank robbery in Ardmore appear to show two different suspects, and the FBI said they don’t think the two crimes are connected, but they won’t know for sure until that suspect is also in custody.

A press release from the FBI described the Ada bank robber as a hefty white male in his thirties or forties, about 5′1 0″. wearing a dark baseball cap, a light long sleeved shirt, thick rimmed glasses and a white face mask.

The Ada suspect left in a dark crew cab pickup without hurting anyone.

In a separate press release, the FBI described the suspect in Ardmore’s bank robbery as a white male about 5′ 6″, with a red face mask, sunglasses on his forehead, and a long red wig.

The FBI believes the Ardmore suspect is driving a red pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed.

The FBI spokesman said he hopes to have a new announcement soon. Refresh this page for updates.

