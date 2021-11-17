Gunter headed to the State Volleyball Tournament

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter will begin play in the state volleyball tournament on Thursday when they face Lorena.

Gunter advanced out of the regional finals on Saturday with a decisive win in three games. Now, they return to state where they finished in the state semifinals a year ago.

“I am super excited to be back for the second year,” setter Shae Pruiett said. “I have been wanting this for awhile, ever since we lost last year. I have really been looking forward to being back.”

“We have been on the court. We have all been working for each other,” defensive specialist Malison Fisher said. “We have been spending all of our time together. We are making the most of our last week, but putting in the work to make it the best.”

“Last year I think we went in really excited to be there, but now, a lot of our kids have been there,” head coach Katelyn Gill said. “We are taking a very business like approach to this week because we know what the goal is. We are sticking to that and are pretty focused.”

Gunter and Lorena will play in the state semifinals at 11am on Thursday in Garland.

