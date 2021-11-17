Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Liberty Community Building vandalized

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a community building was vandalized in...
The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a community building was vandalized in the town of Liberty Tuesday.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Okla (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a community building was vandalized in the town of Liberty Tuesday.

The vandals broke windows, tipped over chairs, broke and pulled down parts of the ceiling.

Liberty is located just south of Kemp.

It’s unknown how many people were involved. The community center caretaker says the building hasn’t been used in two years because of the pandemic.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore landlord told police a tenant wasn’t paying rent, so he took matters- and a pistol-...
Ardmore landlord pointed gun in effort to evict tenant, police say
The former court clerk for the town of Colbert is accused of stealing more than 10 thousand...
Fmr. interim Colbert police chief facing felony charge for embezzling over $10 thousand
Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Booking photo of Matthew Pettigrew
Arrest made in Ada bank robbery

Latest News

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dispensary in Cartwright was...
Cartwright dispensary burglarized by two armed men
A car crashed into a Whitesboro physical therapy office Tuesday afternoon.
Car crashes into Whitesboro business
Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
Texomans struggling with Thanksgiving items due to supply chain problems
Some Thanksgiving items could be missing from this years dinner table