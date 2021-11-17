Liberty Community Building vandalized

LIBERTY, Okla (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a community building was vandalized in the town of Liberty Tuesday.

The vandals broke windows, tipped over chairs, broke and pulled down parts of the ceiling.

Liberty is located just south of Kemp.

It’s unknown how many people were involved. The community center caretaker says the building hasn’t been used in two years because of the pandemic.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

