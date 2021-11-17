Plainview ready to host Verdigris in round 2

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians will have home field once again when they host Verdigris in their second round playoff game.

After beating Kingfisher, 48-20 , in the opening round, the Indians seem to have everything clicking heading into the second round.

“Those guys have a really long bus trip,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “They have a four hour bus ride down here. It’s a really big deal to have a home game. To have two home games is great. It’s a big factor, especially for these high school kids that playing at home is a security blanket to be able to be in your normal routine is really great for these guys.”

