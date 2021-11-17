Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site

Texoma Local
Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman, Texas. Construction of the first and second fabs to begin in 2022, with potential for up to four fabs over time.(Hand-out | Texas Instruments Incorporated)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments has selected Sherman to host a 4.7-million-square-foot semiconductor fabrication plant to produce state-of-the-art, 300 mm wafers, the city announced Wednesday morning.

The plant, which is slated to begin production by 2025, will employ more than 3,000 people and contribute billions of dollars to the Grayson County economy.

“Texas has developed a worldwide reputation for its pro-growth policies, highly adaptable workforce, and abundant natural resources, all of which played a crucial role in TI’s decision to make this massive investment in American manufacturing right here in Sherman,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “Even among its peer cities in the Lone Star State, Sherman has both the infrastructure and quality-of-life that set it apart. We thank God that Texas Instruments has made the decision to locate in our growing, historic, and business-friendly community.”

The city says TI’s investment in Sherman will come in four phases over the coming years, with construction beginning in 2022 and production following by 2025. At full build-out, the fabrication plant will be the largest electronics production facility in Texas, and among the largest manufacturing plants of any kind in the United States.

“For more than 90 years, TI has been a member of the powerful ‘Made in Texas’ brand and we are proud that the company has chosen to continue its legacy of innovation in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “In addition to bringing billions of dollars in capital investment and thousands of new jobs to North Texas, this historic expansion will keep Texas a national leader in semiconductor manufacturing while also strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain. I thank TI for choosing Sherman as the site for its four new semiconductor manufacturing facilities as we work together to keep Texas a global hub for innovation in advanced technology and manufacturing.”

Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

