Wild Wednesday Winds, Friday Morning Freeze

An active but mostly dry pattern continues
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Strong winds continue overnight through Wednesday night before finally easing on Thursday. Gusts to 35 mph can be expected.

A dry cold front passes during the day Wednesday, and this means warm mid-day temperatures will be noticeably cooler by sunset. It will be a windy and chilly Thursday morning behind the front.

Friday morning should be the coldest of the next few days when lows around 30 degrees are expected, southerly winds quickly return boosting us to around 70 on a gusty and sunny Saturday. A slight chance of rain returns along a fast-moving cold front Sunday night.

Expect mild weather through the middle of next week. Another front may arrive by Thanksgiving, but rain chances are uncertain at this time.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Warm, very windy

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday:  Sunny, becoming windy afternoon (a light freeze morning)

Saturday:  Sunny and very windy

Sunday: 20% Showers late afternoon/night

Monday: Sunny, cooler

Tuesday: Sunny, very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

