$1 Billion Pointe Vista community breaks ground after 14 years

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Pointe Vista development-the billion dollar master-planned community on Lake Texoma-broke ground this morning after 14 years of waiting.

CEO Mark Fischer said he’s waited a long time for that moment.

“I think the vision for this area is just so good,” Fischer said. “The area fits so well between the Dallas-Fort Worth and Oklahoma City area. I felt like from the very beginning it’s an ideal spot, why give up on a program that looks so good? I would tell you that’s what kept us going for the last fourteen years.”

After persevering through two recessions and now a pandemic, Fisher was ready to break ground on the 19-mile waterfront development.

“It’s going to be a tremendous draw for Oklahoma,” Ficsher said. “The tourism aspect of it is huge.”

“It’s going to be a good area attraction for sure,” local neighbor Newly Abbott said. “I know a lot of people are looking for more stuff to do around here and there’s definitely going to be quite a bit offered in that new development.”

Abbott is an executive on the Texoma Board of Realtors, and he said he’s excited to see what the development does for his industry.

“I know it’s just going to be bringing a lot more business to the area,” Abbott said. “So we -we always like the sound of that.”

It will take ten years to finish the whole development, which includes a resort, hotels, a casino, a water park, and the part of the project Fisher is most looking forward to: the Caribbean lagoon.

“With ten acres of beautiful crystal clear water, white sand beaches, swim up bars, all these things,” Fischer said. “It’s gonna draw people from all over and we are anxious to get it underway.”

Fischer said after the residential neighborhood is finished, he’ll start working on the lagoon.

