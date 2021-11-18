Texoma Local
903 Brewers to hold fundraiser for Investigator Dusty Wainscott’s family

Salsa cookoff and cornhole tournament will be taking place on Saturday at 903 Brewers in Sherman to raise money for the family of late Investigator Dusty Wainscott(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 903 Brewers is hosting a salsa cookoff and cornhole tournament on Saturday for Investigator Dusty Wainscott’s family.

Investigator Wainscott was a Grayson County Sheriff Officer who lost his life in the line of duty in September.

The salsa cookoff begins at noon followed by a cornhole tournament at 1:30 p.m.

To enter the cookoff is $20, to be a judge and eat the salsa is $10, and to get a team for the cornhole tournament, entry fee is $30, you can also make donations to the family at the event.

100% of all proceeds will go towards the Wainscott family.

“The main thing is is for everybody to remember him that day come out, have a good time just as he would want us to do but just show that family support and love and let them know that this community is behind them,” Owner of 903 Brewers, Jeremy Roberts said.

The winner of the salsa contest will have their sauce on the menu and jars of their salsa will be made and sold at 903 with those proceeds also going towards the Wainscott family.

If you would like to sign up you can do so here.

