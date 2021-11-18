Carter county substance abuse prevention committee hosts drug take back event

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - According to the Oklahoma State department of health and injury prevention services there are nearly 700 unintentional poisoning deaths in Oklahoma each year and six out of every 10 involves at least one prescription drug.

Many of the young people who experience this get those drugs from their own homes.

But getting those drugs out of the house isn’t as simple as you may think.

“If you throw it in the trash we risk actually contaminating the land and if you flush it down the toilet it could contaminate the water supply,” said Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee chair Lisa Jackson.

Which is why the CCSAP along with partners host drive through drug take back events like the one on Wednesday.

“To prevent people getting ahold of the medication like kids, pets, someone breaking into the home that way its not on the streets being sold or causing an overdose,” Jackson said.

Residents of Carter county could pull up to the groups stand and give up their unneeded medication no questions asked.

They also offered a pick up service for those who could not make it with the help of the local law enforcement.

“We have law enforcement here that pick up the medication and they take it to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and they actually incinerate it,” Jackson said.

They also provided resources to help prevent misuse of future medication with things like lock boxes and naloxone kits which can reverse opioid overdoses.

Proper storage of medication can help make a big difference, but disposing of unneeded or expired medication is the best way to prevent accidents.

“Just for the safety of your loved ones we would encourage you to come and bring your medication so that you can keep your loved ones safe and prevent overdoses,” Jackson said.

The CCSAP holds drug takeback events multiple times a year.

To find out when their next one is or how to properly dispose of unneeded medication yourself visit their Facebook page.

