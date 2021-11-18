Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
$1B Pointe Vista development breaks ground on Lake Texoma after 14 years
The former court clerk for the town of Colbert is accused of stealing more than 10 thousand...
Fmr. interim Colbert police chief facing felony charge for embezzling over $10 thousand
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Texomans struggling with Thanksgiving items due to supply chain problems
Some Thanksgiving items could be missing from this years dinner table

Latest News

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee...
No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Julius Jones supporters react at the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the...
EXPLAINER: How Julius Jones’ execution was stopped