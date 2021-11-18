Texoma Local
Huge signing day for Texoma area

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several area student-athletes put pen to paper to join college athletic programs.

Student-athletes that signed on Wednesday:

Abi Gregory (Durant) - Arkansas Tech Softball

Chloe Yeatts (Lone Grove) - SFA Softball

Bri Harkins (Kingston) - Eastern Oklahoma Softball

Martie McCoy (Muenster) - Lubbock Christian Basketball

Mykala Dodds (Davis) - Carl Albert Softball

Sloane Hill (North Lamar) - St. Edward’s Softball

