Huge signing day for Texoma area

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several area student-athletes put pen to paper to join college athletic programs.

Student-athletes that signed on Wednesday:

Abi Gregory (Durant) - Arkansas Tech Softball

Chloe Yeatts (Lone Grove) - SFA Softball

Bri Harkins (Kingston) - Eastern Oklahoma Softball

Martie McCoy (Muenster) - Lubbock Christian Basketball

Mykala Dodds (Davis) - Carl Albert Softball

Sloane Hill (North Lamar) - St. Edward’s Softball

