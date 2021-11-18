Texoma Local
Muenster rolls into round 2 with Seymour

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets are heading into the second round of the high school football playoffs and will play Seymour on Thursday night.

The Hornets will travel out to Wichta Falls for their second round game. The Hornets are still undefeated and ranked second in the state.

“I think the confidence is there,” head coach Brady Carney said. “Last week I thought we had a few too many penalties and didn’t look real sharp. We need to clean those things up this week. If we do that, I think we’ll be ok.”

