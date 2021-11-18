Sub-Freezing Eclipse Viewing Tonight

Tonight’s “almost” lunar eclipse becomes noticeable as the umbra, the dark portion of the Earth’s shadow, begins to obscure the moon at 1:18 a.m. Friday morning. If you stay up to witness the eclipse, you’ll see a gradually increasing void over the moon’s surface due to the Earth’s shadow casting upon it. The moon may turn red as the Earth’s shadow gets towards its peak.The “wannabe” lunar eclipse reaches its peak, just a couple percent short of complete coverage, at about 3 a.m. The process then reverses as the shadow begins to shrink and the umbra disappears from the lunar surface at 4:47 a.m. One things’ for sure, we’ll have clear skies (good for viewing), and lots of cold (bundle up!)

Turning to weather, the steering winds forecast is for a flat west-to-east jet stream flow which typically produces southerly winds in Texoma. They will become quite strong by Saturday, up to 35 mph, allowing us to top 70 degrees. A dry front passes Sunday, just a bit cooler behind it, then back to strong southerly winds early next week.

The Thanksgiving forecast is becoming rather uncertain as several models show a slow-moving upper low approaching by next Thursday while a cold front moves southward too. This pattern favors chilly, rainy weather and since three different long-range projections agree on this scenario, I’m putting in a 40% chance of rain for Thanksgiving.

A reminder - never place space heaters in an area with inadequate ventilation or close to flammable items like blankets or pillows, and do not but share heater extension cords with other electric devices. Be safe!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, becoming breezy afternoon (a morning freeze)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very windy

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy, dry cold front passes

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, very windy

Thanksgiving: 40% Rain, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist