Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texoma All-District Band performs showcasing students talent

Fifty nine students from Sherman, Piner and Scott Middle schools all took the stage Thursday...
Fifty nine students from Sherman, Piner and Scott Middle schools all took the stage Thursday night representing the Texoma All-District Honor Band.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The top band students from Sherman, Piner and Scott Middle School bands were selected to join the Texoma All District Band.

Thursday the 59 students selected met with a band director from Prosper ISD to polish their skills and prepare for a concert Thursday night in front of family and friends.

“Last year some of my classmates got to do this and I didn’t, so it feels good,” said Giovanni Castillo who plays bass clarinet and has been in band for two years.

Castillo said he practiced nearly everyday for 30 minutes after not making the all district band last year to finally get his shot.

“It’s great to get the chance to play with other people,” Castillo said.

Elizabeth Vanderveer is in 7th grade and is in her second year playing all district. She said there were three songs everyone on stage had to master.

“Everyone who made all district has the opportunity to get out of school and gets to just play the whole day,” Vanderveer said.

The group practices together for the first time Thursday just hours before they play in front of a packed house.

“I practiced my skills and we had these songs that we had to do and play correctly,” Vanderveer said. “It’s really cool because I have more kids that are on my level of playing.”

After all districts comes all region and Sherman Middle School will have four students participating and Piner Middle School will have two.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
$1B Pointe Vista development breaks ground on Lake Texoma after 14 years
The former court clerk for the town of Colbert is accused of stealing more than 10 thousand...
Fmr. interim Colbert police chief facing felony charge for embezzling over $10 thousand
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Texomans struggling with Thanksgiving items due to supply chain problems
Some Thanksgiving items could be missing from this years dinner table

Latest News

Salsa cookoff and cornhole tournament will be taking place on Saturday at 903 Brewers in...
Fundraiser planned for fallen Grayson Co. deputy’s family
Carter county substance abuse prevention committee hosts drug take back event
Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee hosts drug take back event
$1B Pointe Vista development breaks ground on Lake Texoma after 14 years
Bathroom vandalized in Rocket Park in Durant.
Bathroom vandalized at Rocket Park in Durant