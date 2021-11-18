Texoma All-District Band performs showcasing students talent

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The top band students from Sherman, Piner and Scott Middle School bands were selected to join the Texoma All District Band.

Thursday the 59 students selected met with a band director from Prosper ISD to polish their skills and prepare for a concert Thursday night in front of family and friends.

“Last year some of my classmates got to do this and I didn’t, so it feels good,” said Giovanni Castillo who plays bass clarinet and has been in band for two years.

Castillo said he practiced nearly everyday for 30 minutes after not making the all district band last year to finally get his shot.

“It’s great to get the chance to play with other people,” Castillo said.

Elizabeth Vanderveer is in 7th grade and is in her second year playing all district. She said there were three songs everyone on stage had to master.

“Everyone who made all district has the opportunity to get out of school and gets to just play the whole day,” Vanderveer said.

The group practices together for the first time Thursday just hours before they play in front of a packed house.

“I practiced my skills and we had these songs that we had to do and play correctly,” Vanderveer said. “It’s really cool because I have more kids that are on my level of playing.”

After all districts comes all region and Sherman Middle School will have four students participating and Piner Middle School will have two.

