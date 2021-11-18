Texoma Local
VanAlstyne prepares for Monahans

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne will make the trip out West to take on Monahans in the second round of the playoffs.

The Panthers are coming off an impressive win in the opening round against Iowa Park. Now, they will make the trip out to Shotwell Stadium looking to build on what they learned in round 1.

“Just go out there and play,” head coach Mikeal Miller said. “Hopefully we’ll be a little more consistent than we were last week, get some of those playoff nerves out and just settle down and be physical and play good Panther football.”

