Whitesboro prepares for round 2 with Bushland

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats are heading into round two after a rout of Breckenridge in the post-season opener.

Next up for Whitesboro, a Friday night meeting with Bushland out in Childress at 7pm on Friday.

“They show you a lot of different looks, sort of like Pilot Point did to us earlier this year,” head coach Cody Fagan said. “They are a really good football team. We will have our hands full, but I like the challenge and I think our kids are up to it.”

