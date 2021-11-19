A+ Athlete: Cameron Byler, Tioga

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Cameron Byler of Tioga High School.

If the school offers it, chances are, Cameron is part of it. He’s a key member of the Bulldogs football team. He also plays basketball, baseball, golf, runs track and cross country. He’s a member of the Bulldog band as well.

“He’s involved in everything. I couldn’t list everything that he does,” said Chad Rogers, Tioga Football head coach. “All that he’s involved in and all he has done, he continues to do it at a high level.”

“I remember one year our superintendent, Dr. Holloway, he said that you only go to high school once. Most people only get to do these things one time to make the most of it,” said Cameron Byler, A+ Athlete. “I really took that to heart and I want to make the most of my high school career for sure.”

In the classroom, Cameron is at the top of his class. He has a 4.0 GPA, he has participated in UIL accounting, current events, social studies, headline writing and more. He’s a member of National Honors Society, Beta Club and competes in National Engineering competitions. He’s in FCA and serves in his church and community. And he does all that with a big personality that keeps those around him on their toes.

“I never know what he is going to say or what he is going to do, but he is always a hard worker,” said Amanda Wood, Tiogo biology teacher. “I brag about him sometimes being a goof-ball in class, but if I ever need anything at all, he is willing to help.”

“Something about saying something funny or making a joke, to see other people have joy from it, it just has a spark in me that makes me feel like I am making a big difference,” said Byler. “That’s what I do that for. It’s important to get a degree, it’s important to get something to your name and show that you are an honest worker. High grades is just a way to show that, hey, I did that. I accomplished this thing that not everyone can do.

