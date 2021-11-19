Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to criminal solicitation aggravated child sexual assault and seven counts of promoting child pornography.

Raymond Foltermann, 38, pleaded guilty Friday in Grayson County District Court.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said in June, Denison Police received a tip from a citizen that Foltermann was looking for children to babysit.

When the citizen asked Folterman why, he sent the citizen videos of child pornography.

Denison Police then contacted the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Task Force.

Acting on information learned in the initial investigation, a Sheriff’s Office undercover investigator scheduled a meeting with Foltermann, who believed he would be meeting to sexually abuse a child.

“When Folterman arrived at the location, he was surprised to learn he was, in fact, meeting members of the Task Force,” Smith said in a media release Friday.

Smith said Foltermann admitted to possessing and sending child pornography to multiple people and intending to victimize children.

“The actions of the tipster are admirable and made it possible to rid our community of a very dangerous man,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore, who prosecuted the case. “Investigators with Denison Police Department and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office should be commended.”

“The subject matter of child exploitation cases is always dark and disturbing,” Smith said. “Thankfully this defendant is off the streets where he will not be able to harm our children.”

Foltermann will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

