Gunter beats Lorena in state volleyball semifinals

GARLAND, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Lady Tigers are heading to the state championship game after a convincing win over Lorena in the semifinals.

Gunter won their semifinals match in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13, to advance to play Bushland in the championship game on Saturday at 11am.

“I’m really excited and I feel really honored,” junior Hanna Rubis said. “We’ve worked really hard to get to where we are now. So I think all this hard work and all the hours in the gym have paid off.”

“We talk about just being absolutely relentless and having to will ourselves to win at any given point,” head coach Katelyn Gill said. “So I think that definitely showed today for sure.”

“This team works so hard for everything that we play for,” senior Malison Fisher said. “We own everything that we do. We aren’t given anything. We’re disciplined, and diligent, and relentless. There’s so many different adjectives to describe this family.”

“It shows that we’ll never give up and we’ll keep fighting no matter what happens,” senior Shae Pruiett said. “No matter what happens, we will not give up.”

