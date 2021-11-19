Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers and that next cup of magic java beans may cost a little more, thanks to inflation and extreme weather.

Coffee prices have jumped to the highest level since 2012, causing a panic in the financial market.

Part of the problem is a severe drought and frost conditions that are currently sweeping across Brazil, which is the world’s largest coffee supplier.

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across...
The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions across Brazil.(CNN)

The consumer inflation report shows there is some good news.

Although coffee prices are rising, they haven’t increased as much as other items.

Starbucks and other companies buy products far in advance, which allows them to keep prices in check, for now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affidavit explains this story started over a year ago, in the fall of 2020, when a Tulsa...
Sherman woman arrested for trafficking and prostitution of a minor
$1B Pointe Vista development breaks ground on Lake Texoma after 14 years
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
The former court clerk for the town of Colbert is accused of stealing more than 10 thousand...
Fmr. interim Colbert police chief facing felony charge for embezzling over $10 thousand

Latest News

Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare