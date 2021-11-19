Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

NASA astronaut to make historic trip as first Black woman on the ISS crew

Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an...
Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman on the International Space Station crew.

She’s expected to launch into space in April on the SpaceX Crew-4 mission.

The crew will spend six months in the ISS microgravity laboratory conducting scientific research.

Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.

Watkins earned her bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences at Stanford then went on to earn a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1B Pointe Vista development breaks ground on Lake Texoma after 14 years
The affidavit explains this story started over a year ago, in the fall of 2020, when a Tulsa...
Sherman woman arrested for trafficking and prostitution of a minor
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
The former court clerk for the town of Colbert is accused of stealing more than 10 thousand...
Fmr. interim Colbert police chief facing felony charge for embezzling over $10 thousand

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern...
DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks