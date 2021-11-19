Sherman woman arrested for trafficking and prostitution of a minor

Texoma Local
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The affidavit explains this story started over a year ago, in the fall of 2020, when a Tulsa 15-year-old ran away, eventually ending up in a Sherman apartment where they were trafficked into prostitution.

“We know it is something that does happen,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department. “Even though people may not think it happens here in Sherman, TX, it very easily can.”

Early Sunday morning, Sherman Police arrested Joylette Blanton for trafficking and prostitution of a minor.

The warrant says she took the 15-year-old to appointments at hotels and other places, like her own apartment, and says she recruited female victims and negotiated prices for sex with customers on behalf of another man.

“The reality is that it’s happening in most communities in some form or another,” said Abigail Hill with the Children’s Advocacy Center. “One of the largest misconceptions is that most trafficking involves the movie taken scenario. It’s a kid who’s taken, they’re thrown into a van and moved across state lines, and that’s just not always the case.”

Hill added that most cases in Grayson County are within families.

According to the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, there are 79,000 victims of youth and minor sex trafficking in Texas at any given time.

Sherman police said step one to fighting it is acknowledging it.

“Being aware of the danger and knowing that it can happen and does exist is the, you know, number one key to prevention,” said Mullen.

Hill said to look out for warning signs like jumpiness in kids, shifts in personality, and the child always getting benefits, like constantly having the latest technology.

“Unfortunately, trafficking like every form of abuse doesn’t have a perfect checklist,” said Hill. “If you need to ask yourself, ‘should I report it?’ the answer is always yes.”

If you think you are seeing signs of trafficking, Hill said the best thing you can do is make a report with either law enforcement or CPS at 1 (800)-252-5400.

