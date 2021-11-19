Texoma Local
Two Chickasaw Nation films are out now on Netflix for Native American History Month

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Just in time for Native American Heritage month, the Chickasaw Nation has two feature films on Netflix available to watch today.

Jeannie Barbour with Chickasaw Nation Productions said she worked hard so that Chickasaw citizens would be able to recognize their culture in the newest film.

She said normally they would have had a red carpet premiere for the movie... but COVID changed their plans.

Instead “Montford: the Chickasaw Ranger” debuted on Netflix at the start of November.

“So now it goes worldwide and its a family film, and we think people will really enjoy it,” Barbour said.

The movie follows a Chickasaw man, rancher Montford Johnson as he builds a cattle empire in nineteenth century Oklahoma.

“He was a very determined man,” Barbour. “He lived during a time in Indian territory and in a place that was very difficult.”

Many of the film’s cast members are native, and over two hundred Chickasaw citizens are in the movie as extras.

Barbour said its important for films depicting Native American heritage to have Native American people on both sides of the screen.

“We produce films that are from our perspective,” Barbour said. “So many times in the past films have been produced about Native Americans by Non-Indian production companies, you know, Hollywood. And they aren’t always accurate.”

Another film called Te Ata, about a Chickasaw storyteller and entertainer, is also now on Netflix.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

