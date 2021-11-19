Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Windy For The Weekend...

Significant Rain Chances for Thanksgiving
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gusty winds have moved back into our skies, and they increase to around 30 mph on your Saturday. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Highs should reach near 70 on Saturday, so it will be a mild day for late November!

Water vapor imagery shows a flat jet stream flow which will help to push a minor cold front our way Sunday, this front will come through dry and lower high temperatures by less than 10 degrees. Still, it will be quite windy behind the front making for another coolish late fall day in Texoma.

The steering winds forecast shows the next big change arriving Wed-Thu as an upper low brings a fairly high chance of rain for Thanksgiving or the day after along with cooler temperatures.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, mild

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler as a dry cold front passes

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday:  20% Showers

Thanksgiving: 50% Rain

Friday:  40% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The affidavit explains this story started over a year ago, in the fall of 2020, when a Tulsa...
Sherman woman arrested for trafficking and prostitution of a minor
$1B Pointe Vista development breaks ground on Lake Texoma after 14 years
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Design concept for Texas Instruments’ new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabs in Sherman,...
Texas Instruments selects Sherman for new plant site
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley