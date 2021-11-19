Windy For The Weekend...
Significant Rain Chances for Thanksgiving
Gusty winds have moved back into our skies, and they increase to around 30 mph on your Saturday. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Highs should reach near 70 on Saturday, so it will be a mild day for late November!
Water vapor imagery shows a flat jet stream flow which will help to push a minor cold front our way Sunday, this front will come through dry and lower high temperatures by less than 10 degrees. Still, it will be quite windy behind the front making for another coolish late fall day in Texoma.
The steering winds forecast shows the next big change arriving Wed-Thu as an upper low brings a fairly high chance of rain for Thanksgiving or the day after along with cooler temperatures.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler as a dry cold front passes
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny, windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers
Thanksgiving: 50% Rain
Friday: 40% Rain
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
