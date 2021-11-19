Windy For The Weekend...

Gusty winds have moved back into our skies, and they increase to around 30 mph on your Saturday. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Highs should reach near 70 on Saturday, so it will be a mild day for late November!

Water vapor imagery shows a flat jet stream flow which will help to push a minor cold front our way Sunday, this front will come through dry and lower high temperatures by less than 10 degrees. Still, it will be quite windy behind the front making for another coolish late fall day in Texoma.

The steering winds forecast shows the next big change arriving Wed-Thu as an upper low brings a fairly high chance of rain for Thanksgiving or the day after along with cooler temperatures.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler as a dry cold front passes

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Thanksgiving: 50% Rain

Friday: 40% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.