SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Bulldogs are looking for a new head coach as Bill Jehling resigned.

After the leading the Bulldogs the past four seasons, Jehling resigned as the head coach of the Bulldogs. He took over for Zack Hudson back in 2018. Now, the search is on for a new coach in Howe.

