Local nonprofit holds free garage sale for Christmas shoppers

Community members taking part in a free garage sale hosted by Bethel Cannon Ranch
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Some might be waiting until after Thanksgiving, some have been stocking up for awhile, but for others, they got their Christmas shopping in Saturday morning for free.

“I was not going to have much of a Christmas this year and I’m not able to buy gifts for anybody but now I will have a few gifts to give,” Shopper Ellen Brady said.

Bethel Cannon Ranch in Whitewright hosted their third free garage sale Saturday morning for community members to enjoy.

All items collected were donated by individuals and given away for free to anybody.

“It’s not necessarily people who are struggling financially, it’s people who wanted to see what was donated and they came and go oh I really like that vase, well then take that vase, there’s no rules,” Founder and Owner of Bethel Cannon Ranch Kristi Avalos said.

Bethel Cannon Ranch started taking donations last week for Saturday’s event.

Items included, clothes, books, furniture, games, and kitchen equipment.

“It just serves the community, it helps people clean their stuff out and it helps people get things they might not be able to afford,” Avalos said.

“It feels really good to know that people who don’t need all of these clothes or these bookshelves or these chairs that they can give it to someone or an organization,” Shopper Alice Burkhart said.

Burkhart just moved to Durant and said this event will help furnish her home and also help with her sons Christmas gifts.

“I’m just really thankful that people, kind people put this on and that they do this for everyone,” Burkhart said.

Any items not picked up will be taken to other nonprofits and ministries in the area for people to enjoy.

“I think this is awesome that this community has provided something free for people that are not able to have for this Christmas cause I’ve been in that boat many times myself and it’s just wonderful to know that there is such kind people out there doing this,” Brady said.

