Texoma H.S. Playoff Pairings-Round 3

Here are the Texoma high school football pairings for the third round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.

Texas

Class 2A Div. II

Muenster vs. Albany-Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Springtown High School

Class 3A Div. I

Whitesboro vs. Shallowater-Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Abilene Christian University

Class 3A Div. II

Gunter vs. Dublin-Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Pennington Field in Bedford

Bells vs. Holliday-Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Collins Athletic Complex in Denton

Class 4A Div. II

Celina vs. Snyder-Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School

Class 4A Div. I

Melissa vs. Waco La Vega-TBA

Oklahoma

Ringling vs. Pawnee-TBA

