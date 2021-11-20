Texoma H.S. Playoff Pairings-Round 3
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Here are the Texoma high school football pairings for the third round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.
Texas
Class 2A Div. II
Muenster vs. Albany-Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Springtown High School
Class 3A Div. I
Whitesboro vs. Shallowater-Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Abilene Christian University
Class 3A Div. II
Gunter vs. Dublin-Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Pennington Field in Bedford
Bells vs. Holliday-Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Collins Athletic Complex in Denton
Class 4A Div. II
Celina vs. Snyder-Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School
Class 4A Div. I
Melissa vs. Waco La Vega-TBA
Oklahoma
Ringling vs. Pawnee-TBA
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.